SEX ASSAULT: Police say woman was dragged into public toilet

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
A WOMAN has allegedly been sexually assaulted after being dragged into a bathroom in Lennox St on Monday morning.

Police will allege a man dragged a woman into the accessible bathroom at a shopping centre about 7.50am.

A member of the public called police and upon arrival, officers accessed the bathroom and arrested the man.

A 35-year-old Maryborough man has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, attempt to commit rape, attempted sexual assault, deprivation of liberty and common assault.

He has been denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police will allege the man and woman were not known to each other.

