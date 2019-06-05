Fight to fix rape law loophole

A SEXUAL assault survivor has slammed the State Government's delay in abolishing an archaic law that lets rapists off the hook for being drunk.

"This delay is inexcusable,'' she told The Courier Mail yesterday.

Bond University law professor Jonathan Crowe said the "mistake of fact'' defence in Queensland made it difficult to convict rapists who were drunk, mentally incapacitated or had language barriers.

"A man can claim he was so drunk that he made a mistake and thought the complainant was consenting,'' he said yesterday.

"A man can also argue that the woman was so drunk that he made a mistake about her consenting.

"It's very frustrating - this is an area of law where Queensland is clearly lagging behind other states that made these changes a long time ago.''

Law academic Professor Jonathan Crowe and sexual assault survivor and advocate Bri Lee are fighting for consent law reform in Queensland. Picture: Mark Cranitch

The Courier-Mail yesterday asked Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk, Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath and Minister for Women Di Farmer if they supported a change to the law.

Ms D'Ath said the State Government "is considering the views of Queensland's foremost legal stakeholders and reviewing dozens of Court of Appeal judgments''.

"Sexual assaults are particularly heinous crimes and people who commit these offences must be held to account,'' she said.

"Victims carry the emotional scars of what has happened to them for life and they deserve better than rash decision making.''

In a letter to Ms Lee, the Attorney-General said her decision would be "measured, evidence-based and considered''.

She said it was important to ensure victims were not "further victimised by the operation of the law''.

State Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath. Picture: AAP image/John Gass

But it was equally important, she said, "to protect and maintain fundamental principles of criminal responsibility that apply to any person convicted of any offence in Queensland.''

"It is therefore important that a fulsome and considered review be undertaken before the Government decides upon an appropriate course of action,'' she wrote.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington yesterday demanded the government change the law quickly.

"While Labor's Attorney-General has her head in the sand, offenders continue to rely on legal loopholes to get away with brutal crimes,'' she said.

"Protecting vulnerable women from sexual violence is a serious issue that is being ignored.''

Ms Lee said she had been pushing for changes for the past year.

"There's absolutely no excuse for this current government to say they haven't had time to think about this,'' she said.

Professor Crowe will chair a panel discussion with Ms Lee and sexual assault survivors Saxon Mullins and Nina Funnell at Bond University Thursday night at 6pm.