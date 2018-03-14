Menu
Crime

Sex offender caught browsing porn and dating websites

Annie Perets
by
14th Mar 2018 4:56 PM

A CONVICTED sex offender was caught looking at porn sites and doing research on how to get a Thailand bride.

Paul Norman Jacobsen pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to breaching his sex offender reporting obligations.

The Fraser Coast man, who is now aged 52, was sentenced to nine-years jail in 2013 for sex crimes.

After an early release on parole, he was ordered to comply with child sex offender reporting obligations for five years.

This included notifying authorities of any new internet connections and email addresses, both of which Jacobsen failed to do.

Along with searching porn and dating sites, the court heard Jacobsen had also set up a secret new email account.

Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Jacobsen accessed those websites because he was lonely, looking for a partner, and simply forgot to report.

Jacobsen was fined $1250.
 

