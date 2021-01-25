Sex offender caught living with baby to be free in two weeks

The convicted child sex offender failed to tell police he was living with a baby.

The convicted child sex offender failed to tell police he was living with a baby.

A convicted child sex offender was discovered to be living under the same roof as a baby when police were called to investigate his concerning behaviour towards other children.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to failing to report contact with the child when he appeared on Thursday.

The court heard he man had been living at a caravan park where he was noticed frequenting areas where children gathered.

His concerning behaviour was reported to police, who came to the caravan park to talk to the man.

When they arrived, they found the man was living with a one year old child and the baby's parents.

He told police he had reported the contact but checks showed he hadn't.

The court heard he wasn't planning to remain in Hervey Bay but wanted to move to the Gold Coast.

The man, who was on a disability support pension, had a history of failing to comply with his reporting obligations, the court heard.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and one month in prison.

Having already served 14 days, he would be released in two weeks.