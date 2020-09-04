Sex offender in custody for ‘total disregard’ of reporting orders

A CONVICTED child sex offender has been remanded in custody for beaching reporting conditions.

Bradley James Meredith, 29, was charged four times for failing to comply with conditions over the past two years.

Most recently, he failed to tell police he had moved into a home where a child lived.

The first breach was in June 2018 when he registered a new mobile phone number to his name without informing police.

Police were made aware of the unregistered number when he used it to contact them and it wasn’t recognised.

The second infringement was in March this year when police attempted to check on him at his registered address but the current tenants told police they had just moved into the house and he no longer lived there.

Police later located Meredith at a Hervey Bay home where he was living.

He was charged for not notifying police of the move.

The court heard the final charge was due to the fact that he had failed to tell police about a child who was living in the house.

Meredith has previously faced seven other failing to comply charges on three occasions.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court he “seems to have total disregard to these reporting conditions that he is required to do”.

She recommended Meredith receive jail time for the charges.

Meredith’s defence lawyer said he was homeless for a period of time and did not have an official address to register.

He also said the failure to register the phone number was an oversight.

The defence said they understood jail time was “the only option to consider” but hoped Meredith would be given immediate parole.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said due to the serious nature of the charges he was going to take some time to make the decision.

Meredith was held in custody at the police watch house until sentencing on Friday.