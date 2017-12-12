Menu
Sex offender with a 'nappy fetish' pleads guilty to new charges

SEX OFFENDER; Kristofer Stanley Kerwin, 27, after his appearance in Maryborough District Court.
SEX OFFENDER; Kristofer Stanley Kerwin, 27, after his appearance in Maryborough District Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

A CONVICTED sex offender with a "nappy fetish" has fronted court again for new child sex charges.

Kristofer Stanley Kerwin was sentenced to three-years imprisonment in 2013 for offences which included sharing photos of kids wearing diapers.

The 27-year-old man has been busted again for sharing photos of babies in nappies.

He pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court last week to possession of child exploitation material, and for failing to comply with sex offender reporting requirements.

Prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Kerwin used a messenger app on his phone to share photos with other people, using a display picture of a young girl performing a sexualised act for his profile.

After being made aware of Kerwin's activity, police searched his residence November last year - while his mother was home - and seized a number of electronic devices related to the crime.

"The defender agreed the (profile) image is one of child exploitation material," Mr Wilkins said.

"His re-offending shows he needs supervision."

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said Kerwin had moved from Maryborough to Brisbane since the 2013 offences and has focused on getting his life together.

"He has a problem, and he knows he has a problem," Mr Rutledge said.

"Currently he's studying a Diploma of Music Production, and hopes to eventually do a Bachelor."

Judge Greg Koppenol said it was obvious Kerwin had a "very serious psychological problem."

"It is impossible to understand what interest an adult would have in looking for pictures of infants in nappies, other than for a perverted sexual interest," Judge Koppenol said.

"Unless you can overcome your obvious interest in infants in nappies ... you will spend a great deal of adult life in prison."

Kerwin was placed on a 12-months intensive correction order.

