20°
News

Sex with mate's ex leads to kidnapping at gunpoint

Jim Alouat
| 10th May 2017 5:00 AM
A court has heard that a man was kidnapped at gunpoint.
A court has heard that a man was kidnapped at gunpoint.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Wayne Andrew Russell found out one of his close mates had impregnated his then former girlfriend, he pulled out a rifle, pointed it at his friend and threatened to kill him.

That was just the beginning of a drama-filled day for everyone involved.

The details of the love triangle were described in Bundaberg District Court yesterday as Russell, 34, pleaded guilty to one count each of threatening violence, deprivation of liberty and attempting to corrupt witnesses.

Crown prosecutor David Finch told the court how Russell had invited the victim to his home on July 26 last year and the pair started smoking marijuana.

At the time, although Russell had broken up with his girlfriend, the couple had been in a relationship for about three years and had a son, now 22 month old.

Russell had learnt after he and his girlfriend had broken up, the woman had fallen on hard times and the victim had offered her a place at his home.

"While she was there they had a physical relationship and she fell pregnant," Mr Finch said.

"She subsequently suffered a miscarriage."

Russell confronted the victim about the tryst and an argument ensued before Russell sent another friend, who was at the home, to retrieve a package from underneath his home.

The package turned out to be a .22 rifle, which Russell unwrapped and pointed at the victim, threatening to kill him.

Russell then forced the victim to ring the woman and talk about the pregnancy.

The victim was then forced into a car and the trio drove around Bundaberg for some time before the victim was able to escape from the vehicle.

Mr Finch said Russell then told the victim's family to encourage the victim to not make a complaint to police or to at the least suggest it was simply an argument that got out of hand.

He then told the driver the same thing.

Defence barrister Claire Boothman argued that Russell had a marijuana and alcohol problem, may have an undiagnosed mental health condition and told the court that the particular time of year the incident happened was difficult for Russell as it coincided with the anniversary of his son's death in 2003.

Ms Boothman said Russell had hopes of reconciling with his girlfriend who had visited him during his incarceration.

Ms Boothman closed by saying there was no actual physical violence inflicted upon the victim.

Judge Brian Devereaux told the court Russell had shown he was capable of being unreasonably dangerous.

Judge Devereaux also had to take into consideration pleas of guilt for two unrelated offences; an assault of an ambulance officer on June 7 and a failure to appear in court on July 25, both last year.

On June 7, paramedics were called to Russell's home where he was found naked in the bathroom before he began running around the home.

Mr Finch said Russell then ran out of his home into an ambulance, charging at a paramedic like "a bull" and knocking him over while yelling that he needed to be sedated, before fleeing the scene

Russell was later found by police naked in a shower at a Bundy gym.

Russell was sentenced to three years' imprisonment in total including time already served and a fixed parole release date of July 26 this year.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt editors picks

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Coast man tells police he's Donald Trump

Coast man tells police he's Donald Trump

A Maryborough man, who told police he was “Donald Trump” , has copped a heavy fine for his booze fuelled rant.

ARMED ROBBERY: Manhunt continues for knife-wielding robber

Police have responded to an alleged armed robbery in Maryborough earlier this morning.

The alleged incident occurred at 3.30am on Wednesday.

Jail for car thief who led police on Bruce Hwy chase

BEHIND BARS: Christopher Neale Roberts climbing into the police van after his appearance in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Thursday.

During his four-hour chase, he committed 13 offences.

Region's five-star fishing is reeling in accolades

REELING THEM IN: Andrew Chorley and the team at Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing have guided many high-profile guests out on Fraser Coast waters, including Paul Worsteling from the TV series IFISH. Mr Chorley’s passion for the Fraser Coast has helped put the region on the Australian Tourism website’s Top 5 Australian Saltwater Sport Fishing Experiences.

Anglers from around the world just love the Fraser Coast.

Local Partners

Student artists, actors and cooks to display skills for you

Fraser Coast Anglican College is hosting an art, drama and hospitality showcase.

A night out in style

Bradley Adam and Renee Bottrell at the 2016 Bayside Transformation gala dinner.

Bayside Transformation's Gatsby style gala is set to entertain.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 $398,000

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $350,000

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!