Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sex shop pest called adult store up to 25 times a day

Annie Perets
by
16th Jul 2018 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Jason David Currey pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to using a carriage service to menace or harass.
Jason David Currey pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to using a carriage service to menace or harass. Facebook

A SEX-CRAZED traffic controller, who tried to satisfy his appetite with repeated harassing calls to an adult toy store, has fronted court.

For almost a month, Jason David Currey called staff at the Victorian store up to 25 times a day, sounding as if he was masturbating.

The calls from the blocked number were later traced to the married Kawungan resident, leading to his arrest.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to using a carriage service to menace or harass.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said Currey initially pretended to be a customer, asking for comparisons on different toys.

Currey would go on to tell staff what he wanted them to say in order to achieve gratification.

"During the phone calls, he would always be whispering and making grunting and moaning noises to make staff members believe that he was masturbating," Snr Const Sperling said.

"(He) would press that the staff were to tell him that they were going to report him to police and have him locked up, as that would help him finish.

"Usually the calls would be consistent for a period 20-30 minutes, and would stop for about half-an-hour before starting again."

Staff reached breaking point on January 26 after Currey phoned the shop 25 times in the space of five hours.

In his last phone call he described an act the Chronicle can not publish.

When questioned by police, Currey admitted the phone number was his.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles told the court Currey, who was on the autism spectrum and had no criminal history, was deeply remorseful.

He said his client had since seen mental health professionals to address the "strange behaviour", and was working to address "triggers."

"He wishes to convey his apologies to the staff member as she was merely undertaking her work," Mr Isles said.

"He doesn't seek to excuse his conduct in any way."

Currey was convicted and fined $500.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'That was pretty harsh': M'boro brothers on House Rules exit

    'That was pretty harsh': M'boro brothers on House Rules exit

    News JOSH and Brandon talk about their reality TV elimination and what they plan to do next.

    • 16th Jul 2018 9:05 PM
    Cashless card could go to vote in August

    Cashless card could go to vote in August

    News It comes as the Senate Committee considers the submissions

    Chance to celebrate diverse cultures, faiths at Blessing

    premium_icon Chance to celebrate diverse cultures, faiths at Blessing

    News A multitude of faiths will be on display this weekend

    Local Partners