Sex shop pest called adult store up to 25 times a day

A SEX-CRAZED traffic controller, who tried to satisfy his appetite with repeated harassing calls to an adult toy store, has fronted court.

For almost a month, Jason David Currey called staff at the Victorian store up to 25 times a day, sounding as if he was masturbating.

The calls from the blocked number were later traced to the married Kawungan resident, leading to his arrest.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to using a carriage service to menace or harass.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said Currey initially pretended to be a customer, asking for comparisons on different toys.

Currey would go on to tell staff what he wanted them to say in order to achieve gratification.

"During the phone calls, he would always be whispering and making grunting and moaning noises to make staff members believe that he was masturbating," Snr Const Sperling said.

"(He) would press that the staff were to tell him that they were going to report him to police and have him locked up, as that would help him finish.

"Usually the calls would be consistent for a period 20-30 minutes, and would stop for about half-an-hour before starting again."

Staff reached breaking point on January 26 after Currey phoned the shop 25 times in the space of five hours.

In his last phone call he described an act the Chronicle can not publish.

When questioned by police, Currey admitted the phone number was his.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles told the court Currey, who was on the autism spectrum and had no criminal history, was deeply remorseful.

He said his client had since seen mental health professionals to address the "strange behaviour", and was working to address "triggers."

"He wishes to convey his apologies to the staff member as she was merely undertaking her work," Mr Isles said.

"He doesn't seek to excuse his conduct in any way."

Currey was convicted and fined $500.