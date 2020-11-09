Menu
Sexting teacher locked out of class

by Vanda Carson
9th Nov 2020 2:03 PM
A male Queensland teacher who sexted explicit messages to one of his young female students and propositioned her for sex, cannot return to the classroom.

The teacher, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will remain suspended from teaching because Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Sandra Deane believes he poses an unacceptable risk of harm to children.

He was suspended on September 14 after a six-year career.

The tribunal heard he told Education Department investigators that he had sent sexually explicit text messages to the girl and told her that he wanted to be sexually intimate with her.

Prior to the sexting the teacher chatted to her about her family and mental health issues and gave her his mobile phone number and told her to call him if she needed anything.

The teacher did not make any submissions to the QCAT hearing which was deciding whether his suspension should continue or whether he should be allowed to return to teaching.

