True or false: everyone’s thirsting over a Willy Wonka cosplay, twerking and grinding to RnB all over TikTok. Would you believe us if we said … true?
Celebrity

Sexy Willy Wonka stuns social media lovers

by Adrianna Zappavigna
29th Aug 2020 7:24 AM

'Sexy Willy Wonka' is not a term I thought would ever make news headlines.

Yet, here we are. Thanks to Gen Z TikTok users, a cosplay of Willy Wonka (think Johnny Depp, not Gene Wilder) is going viral on the platform.

Teenager Duke Depp (Depp? Really?) has been gyrating and crotch-grabbing his way through TikTok, racking up millions of views per video.

Posting under the handle @willywonkatiktok, the grinding chocolatier has left little to the imagination and users are frothing over it.

Perfectly channelling Johnny Depp's characterisation of Wonka from the 2005 film Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, this teen's maroon overcoat, top hat and ab flashes are just the thing TikTok users never knew they needed.

"He knows exactly what we all secretly want," said one fan.

Others weren't so quick to hop aboard the thirst wagon.

His short clip covering half of Cardi B's sexually charged single WAP garnered over 90 million views alone. Not to mention thousands of comments begging the teen to finish the dance.

Shrugging off both praise and criticism, Duke cheekily captioned one of his videos: "Sorry for ruining your childhood." More like, #SorryNotSorry.

Since finding his golden ticket to fame on TikTok - where the teen now has around 10 million followers - 19-year-old Duke from Utah has also started a YouTube channel.

That channel has more than 300,000 subscribers.

You can also find him on Instagram (minus the top hat and retro shades, of course).

As for TikTok, Duke will keep delivering choreographed thirst traps to throwback horny anthems like Akon's I Wanna Love You or 50 Cent's Candy Shop, or even Lil Wayne's Lollipop.

The options are endless.

Originally published as Sexy Willy Wonka stuns TikTok

        • 29th Aug 2020 7:09 AM