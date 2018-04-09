Seymour not ruling out bid for Fraser Coast mayor

DESPITE insisting he remains focussed on his current role in the council, George Seymour's bid to be the next Fraser Coast mayor appears imminent.

The region's acting mayor told the Chronicle he was "very actively considering" his run.

It follows a by-election being called for the Fraser Coast after former mayor Chris Loft was dismissed by the State Government in February.

Sitting councillor Darren Everard, former deputy mayor David Dalgleish and Fraser Coast farmer Tony Pantlin are among some of the confirmed candidates.

Cr Seymour has repeatedly stressed he is more focussed on addressing the council's current situation.

But he said he would "certainly" make a statement about his run before nominations close next week.

Candidates have been thin on the ground since the by-election was called, with few former candidates in the 2016 Local Government Election putting their hand up to run.

Nominations for the upcoming by-election close next Tuesday.