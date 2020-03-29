Seymour re-elected, ready to focus on COVID-19

GEORGE Seymour looks set to lead the Fraser Coast Regional Council as mayor for another term.

While final votes are still being tallied, Cr Seymour told the Chronicle "it was clear he had been re-elected."

Cr Seymour went head-to-head with Jannean Dean for the mayoral chains during Saturday's local government election.

By Sunday afternoon, Mr Seymour had garnered more than 75 per cent of the vote.

He said it would be "back to work" for the council in what he described as a very challenging time.

"The coronavirus pandemic will be council's number one focus," he said.

Mr Seymour said the region's health, community wellbeing and economy would need a great deal of attention in the coming weeks and months.

He said the situation faced by the council was completely different right now compared to a few weeks ago.

"We will still have to focus on our regular responsibilities, such as roads and other infrastructure, but the COVID-19 threat will be the number one responsibility needing our attention," he said.

Mr Seymour was confident the new council would have the necessary skills to lead it through the pandemic.

He said job creation projects from the previous council period would need to continue.