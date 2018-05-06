Seymour set to take mayoral reins after by-election victory

'I felt the obligation' - Newly elected Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, George Seymour, wants to lift the expectation of what it is like to live in the Fraser Coast community.

'I felt the obligation' - Newly elected Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, George Seymour, wants to lift the expectation of what it is like to live in the Fraser Coast community. Valerie Horton

WHEN the first votes started rolling in, George Seymour wasn't to be seen celebrating at the pub, or watching the ballots roll in at the Hervey Bay PCYC.

Instead, the mayoral candidate held a quiet celebration with his father, brother and wife Melissa at the Urangan Marina last night.

But by 9pm that night, the writing was on the wall: George Seymour would become the Fraser Coast's next mayor in a landslide victory.

Cr Seymour declared his win yesterday on the green outside Maryborough City Hall.

At the time of print, he held a commanding lead over the other candidates with 23,001 votes, followed by Darren Everard on 9,040 votes, Tony Pantlin (8,527), David Dalgleish (7,334), Jannean Dean (5,399), Greg Schmidt (3,982) and Paul Forst (720).

He told the Chronicle he would continue to work for the community in his new position.

"The council needs to improve, and I'll be working with my colleagues and the senior staff at council to ensure we're delivering for the community,” Cr Seymour said.

"The first two years of this four year term have not been good, it's been tumultuous and wracked with division and debate.

"I think there's an opportunity for the remaining two years of this term to unite for what's in the best interests of the community.”

At 38-years-old, Cr Seymour is set to become the youngest mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council. But he falls short of being the region's youngest mayor, still held by Maryborough's Cyril Tanner.

Mr Tanner was elected mayor of Maryborough City Council at just 27-years-old in 1950.

Cr Seymour said his main focus in the first few months as mayor would be to continue developing stability within the council. "We have some great staff and councillors at the council, we just need to ensure they are in an environment that looks to the future, is positive and is focussed on community well-being,” he said.

"What we need to recognise is we're there to serve the community and it goes forward in a positive manner.” The Electoral Commission of Queensland is expected to formally declare Cr Seymour as the new mayor in the coming days.