Shades of pink around the block as classic goes virtual

The annual Mother's Day Classic has gone virtual this Sunday, with entrants dressing up and walking around the block instead.

MOTHER’S Day for Eliza Carige will be very different this year.

The Hervey Bay resident would usually be preparing to host 400 entrants in the annual Mother’s Day Classic but is instead preparing the families pink outfits to walk around the block as the event goes virtual this year due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Ms Carige is also one on many children hanging out to see her parents, especially her mother on Sunday after not seeing them for 42 days.

“It has been a long time, “Ms Carige said.

“I think missing the grandchildren has been the hardest part, so they are looking forward to their hugs.”

In this Sunday’s virtual classic, the 44 participants that have already signed up can walk or run four or eight kilometres at any time and on any day, to help raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Photos can then be shared on the events Facebook page.

Ms Carige said donations can still be made even though registrations have closed.

“For me, the event is about bringing the community together and making sure that people who are touched by breast cancer know that they are not alone.

“Breast cancer doesn’t stop for coronavirus, so we need to keep going and make sure the breast cancer foundation has that money to find a cure one day.”

To find out more or make a donation head to the Hervey Bay Mother’s Day Classic Facebook page.