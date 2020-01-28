Shaken Lakers given space in wake of Kobe death

The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers' next game against the Clippers on Wednesday afternoon (EDT) after the deaths of retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash.

They said the 'decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organisation, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash.'

Bryant's helicopter crashed on Monday morning (EDT), and the Lakers learned about it while flying home from an East Coast road trip.

LeBron James and several other players appeared to be visibly affected by the news when they got off the plane.

LeBron James and the Lakers won’t be required to play again until the weekend.

The Lakers organisation hasn't made a public statement about Bryant's death, choosing to mourn in private.

The 16-time NBA champion franchise made grief counsellors available to employees after the loss of Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

Dwight Howard is the only current Lakers player who played with Bryant, but the players all knew him. Bryant had attended a handful of Lakers games in recent years with his daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash in Calabasas, California.

The NBA says the game between the Los Angeles rivals will be rescheduled later. The next game on the Lakers' schedule is Saturday morning (EDT) at home against Portland.