‘Shambolic’: Liberal Party coup fails

by Anthony Piovesan, Rhiannon Tuffield
16th Mar 2021 9:10 AM

 

An MP threatening to topple Liberal leader Michael O'Brien has failed in his bid, according to multiple party sources.

Mr O'Brien will remain in the top job after a challenge by Brad Battin to his leadership failed 22-9.

Tuesday's failure leaves the MP's next move in question, with some MPs wondering if Mr Battin, currently the opposition roads spokesman, would retire to the backbench.

Mr O'Brien confirmed to reporters following the spill motion that there would be a cabinet reshuffle, but there have not been any resignations yet.

Earlier, Liberal MPs suggested to NCA NewsWire the spill motion wouldn't go ahead at all after the push failed to secure enough support overnight.

"I've bumped into Michael himself this morning and I understand it's not going ahead," one said.

"It was totally shambolic to begin with - there was no change in policy direction, no plan for the future."

Former Liberal leader Matthew Guy is understood to have not supported a leadership spill.

It comes as pressure grows on Mr O'Brien after talks first emerged of a leadership spill in mid-2020.

More to come

