‘Shame’: Fans turn on Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson is facing backlash for her trip to the Super Bowl. Picture: Instagram.

Disappointed fans are ripping into Rebel Wilson after the star flew from LA to Florida to watch the Super Bowl yesterday, despite health advice to stay home and avoid the potential spread of coronavirus.

The Pitch Perfect actor, 40, posted photos of her journey on a private jet with five of her friends, with followers flocking to the comments to criticise the move.

While the star donned a mask in many of her photos - and presumably followed necessary safety procedures for the trip - a number of her followers slammed her for not "setting an example" for others.

Fans seemed particularly aggrieved in the comments section of one photo of the actor snuggling up with friends on a private jet chartered for the short trip.

"How lovely that the rich and famous can do as they please during a global pandemic while the rest of us stay home - guess COVID is only for poor people," one wrote.

"I'm disappointed to see that you're not setting an example for your followers," another said.

"There shouldn't be parties, we're still in a pandemic. Thousands of people are dying every day."

"Goodness COVID seems to be a myth on this Insta account. It's such a shame that your message of health seems to be evaporating with every post. Let's hope none of you get or spread COVID. A real opportunity lost to influence positive COVID safe messages," one more chimed in.

This year, the NFL capped the Super Bowl crowd to 25,000 guests, down from over 60,000 last year, with fears it could be a "super spreader" event.

The nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, was blunt when asked on Good Morning America last week if people should hold parties to celebrate the game.

"Well, absolutely not," he responded.

"I mean, watch the Super Bowl on TV, enjoy it. Have a party in your house with your family with the people who are there.

"But you don't want parties with people that you haven't had much contact with, you just don't know if they're infected. So as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it."

Rebel is yet to respond to the backlash.

It comes after the newly-single star was spotted soaking up the Super Bowl with her "work husband" Adam Levine, posting selfies with her former on-screen boyfriend from the game.

Posing happily in the snaps while sporting the colours of the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson wrote to fans: "My favourite work husband".

The pair worked together in the Pitch Perfect franchise, in which Wilson played Fat Amy and Devine played Bumper.

They also starred together in Netflix hit Isn't It Romantic.

Rebel confirmed she had split from her millionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch last week, with sources saying the relationship had "just run its course".

According to The Sun, Busch was "blindsided" by the split, with an insider revealing that Rebel ended things via text.

The insider said: "They went to Aspen right before the holidays and had a blast.

"Then, he left for Florida to be with his family, and he invited her because he really wanted her to meet (them) but she never committed to doing that.

"They talked all throughout the holidays and had excellent communication, but then, all of a sudden, she got really quiet and broke up with him via text message about two or three weeks ago."

Fans first learned Rebel was single via Instagram, with the star posting a stunning snap in a figure-hugging denim dress: "Lots on my mind … aghhhhhh …#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

The break up follows Rebel's 27kg weight loss over the course of her so-called "health year" of 2020, which she documented for fans on social media.

Originally published as 'Shame': Fans turn on Rebel Wilson