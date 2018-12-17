SHAME LIST: Fraser Coast drink, drug drivers to be named

From Tuesday, the Chronicle will be adding a new weekly section, ‘Traffic Tuesday’, a list of all the names of people who have recently been convicted of drink or drug driving.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle and Queensland Police Service are joining forces to tackle the scourge of drink/drug driving.

This weekly list of shame will act as a deterrent, if you don't want everyone to know you have put the lives of other motorists at severe risk through irresponsible behaviour, then simply don't drink or drug drive.

The first list for the paper is from last Wednesday's traffic court sitting in Hervey Bay - featuring the names of young men and women and a few who should have been old enough to know better.

We are determined to assist local police officers with reinforcing the message, especially during the holiday period - if you drink/drug drive, you're a bloody idiot.