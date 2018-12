SHAMED: Every drink and drug driver in court this week

OUT IN FORCE: Police have sent a message out to drink and drug driver these holidays, if you break the rules, you will be caught and your name will be published.

OUT IN FORCE: Police have sent a message out to drink and drug driver these holidays, if you break the rules, you will be caught and your name will be published.

HERVEY Bay Magistrates Court, 12 December 2018:

Total drug driving offences finalised: 12

Total drink driving offences finalised: 12

Nicholas Wayne Dower (23) of Eli Waters, caught driving drug affected at Eli Waters. Convicted and fined $1000, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months.

Samuel Grey Richardson (23) of Pacific Haven, caught driving drug affected at Howard. Convicted and sentenced 2 months imprisonment, wholly suspended 12 months, conviction recorded, disqualified 12 months.

Myles Caleb West (33) of Mountain Creek, caught driving a vessel drug affected on Great Sandy Strait. Convicted and fined $350, conviction recorded, marine licence disqualified 1 month.

Cloe Jessica Byrnes (19) of Urangan, caught drink driving at Eli Waters. Convicted and fined $750, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months.

Jayne Suzanne Rich (53) of Urangan, caught drink driving at Urangan. Convicted and fined $350, conviction recorded, disqualified 1 month.

Dean Robert Adams (33) of Ningi, caught drink driving while licence suspended at Dundowran. Convicted and fined $900, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months.

Aaron Jeffrey Smith (29) of Pialba, caught driving under the influence at Pialba. Convicted and fined $1000, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months.

Andrew Michael Moss (41) of Scarness, caught drink driving at Pialba after crashing into the rear of another vehicle and driving off. Convicted and fined $1500, conviction recorded, disqualified 6 months.

Dimity Penny Nonnenmacher (25) of Eurong, caught drug driving at Fraser Island. Convicted and fined $350, conviction recorded, disqualified 1 month.

Scott James Nicol (30) of Torquay caught driving under the influence at Torquay. Convicted and fined $1500, conviction recorded, disqualified 15 months.

Tony Micheal-lee Smith (37) of Urangan caught drink driving at Kawungan. Convicted and fined $500, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months.

Phillip Sydney Gala (29) of Torquay caught driving under the influence while disqualified at Scarness. Convicted and fined $1750, conviction recorded, disqualified 12 months and 2 years.

Dwayne Keith Terara (34) of Dundowran caught driving under the influence at Urangan while unlicensed. Convicted and fined $1500, conviction recorded, disqualified 15 months.

Stuart James Price (34) of Urangan caught drug driving at Urangan. Convicted and fined $450, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months. Restricted licence granted.

Bailey Samuel Entermann (20) of Scarness caught drink driving at Pialba. Convicted and fined $500, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months.

Vaughn Tannan Jensen (21) of River Heads caught drug driving at River Heads. Convicted and fined $350, conviction recorded, disqualified 1 month.

Scott William Lunney (35) of Apple Tree Creek caught drug driving at Pialba. Convicted and fined $850, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months.

James Nathaniel Davies (20) of Urangan caught drug driving at Urraween.

Convicted and fined $350, conviction recorded, disqualified 1 month.

Leanne Maree Moore (52) of Torquay caught drug driving at Scarness. Convicted and fined $400, conviction recorded, disqualified 1 month.

Dean Adam Phillips (24) of Urraween caught drug driving at Scarness. Convicted and fined $350, conviction recorded, disqualified 1 month.

Tamika Lee Doherty (21) of Torquay caught drug driving at Pialba. Convicted and fined $450, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months.

Brett William Kerr (31) of Point Vernon caught drug driving at Urangan. Convicted and fined $350, conviction recorded, disqualified 1 month.

Tallulah Rose Merrall (23) of Urangan caught drink driving at Pialba. Convicted and fined $650, conviction recorded, disqualified 5 months.

Damon Paul Savage (25) of Urangan caught drug driving at Pialba. Convicted and fined $750, conviction recorded, disqualified 3 months.