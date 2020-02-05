‘Shameful’ child sex predator sent to jail

A CHILD sex predator who preyed on young boys and a teenager, some of whom were intellectually impaired, has had the book thrown at him by a Maryborough District Court judge.

Robert Thompson was sentenced to 12 years behind bars on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old previously pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, all of which were of a sexual nature against young boys and a 19-year-old.

Judge David Reid did not hold back when handing down his sentence.

He described Thompson as being “shameful to the extreme” saying his actions between 2014 and 2016 were nothing short of “disgusting.”

Judge Reid said Thompson engaged in group sex with some of the victims, forced them to perform oral sex on him and made them watch him and another man have sex, among other things.

“What you have done is gross sexual misconduct,” Judge Reid said.

He referred to case law when sentencing Thompson but said his actions were made worse because at least two of the victims had intellectual challenges.

The court heard two of the victims had IQ scores of a little over 50.

Judge Reid also sentenced Thompson to nine months for breaching his bail conditions.

“You called one of the boys and instructed him to tell the police he couldn’t remember anything. You clearly knew you could manipulate him,” he said.

Judge Reid took Thompson’s age and health conditions into account when sentencing him.

The more than 1300 days spent in pre-sentence custody were also declared.

Thompson never said a word while in the dock.

He sat with his hands cuffed throughout proceedings.