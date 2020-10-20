Shandee’s family ‘pleased’ investigation under way

THE family of Shandee Blackburn are pleased an investigation into the management of their daughter's murder trial is in motion, however Crown Prosecutions are tight lipped on how long the process may take and what it involves.

The Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions confirmed to the Daily Mercury an investigation was now under way after Coroner David O'Connell released findings naming John Peros as the one he believed was responsible for Shandee's death.

Shandee Blackburn was killed on February 9, 2013

The 23 year old had been walking home from work just after midnight on February 9, 2013 when she was viciously slashed and stabbed more than 20 times on Boddington St, not far from her home.

After an intense 18-month police investigation, officers arrested and charged Mr Peros with murder in September 2014.

In 2017 he was acquitted by a jury following a two-week trial in Mackay Supreme Court.

John Peros leaves the Mackay courthouse on day four of the Shandee Blackburn inquest.

Shandee's mother Vicki Blackburn sent several letters of complaint to the ODPP, and then wrote to Attorney-General alleging the family was misled and the case mishandled during the trial.

It is understood someone has been assigned to the investigation and is currently reviewing the case.

Vicki and Shannah Blackburn outside court after the inquest findings were handed down. Photo: Daryl Wright.

The Daily Mercury contacted the ODPP requesting further information such as how long the investigation would take, what is being reviewed and would the findings be made public.

An ODPP spokesman said: "The ODPP will not be making any further comment."

"I am pleased to hear an investigation has commenced," Ms Blackburn said today.

"I look forward to the outcome."