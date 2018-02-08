Shannon Noll to headline latest Fraser Coast music fest

Shannon Noll will headline the Bay to Bush, the latest music festival on the Fraser Coast this year.

SHANNON Noll and Kasey Chambers will headline the newest music festival that will hit Hervey Bay later this year.

Bay to Bush, slated for a June 30 opening at the Bay Central Tavern, will feature Nollsy and Ms Chambers, along with Australian talents like Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont , Caitlin Shadbolt, Mickey Pye, Missy Lancaster, The Hillbilly Goats, The Swamp Stompers, Brad Schultz & CRVKS.

The festival will offer bittersweet country music at its best.

Plenty of seafood and local craft beers will also be on offer.

Events manager at Fraser Coast Tourism & Events Robyn Peach said it was fantastic to see artists of this calibre coming up to the Bay to perform.

"This new event will help us with our aim of growing an events portfolio that drives tourist visitation, excites local participation and elevates the region as one of Queensland's premier event locations," Ms Peach said.

Tickets are on sale at https://bushtobay.oztix.com.au/.