Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shannon Noll to headline latest Fraser Coast music fest

Shannon Noll will headline the Bay to Bush, the latest music festival on the Fraser Coast this year.
Shannon Noll will headline the Bay to Bush, the latest music festival on the Fraser Coast this year. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

SHANNON Noll and Kasey Chambers will headline the newest music festival that will hit Hervey Bay later this year.

Bay to Bush, slated for a June 30 opening at the Bay Central Tavern, will feature Nollsy and Ms Chambers, along with Australian talents like Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont , Caitlin Shadbolt, Mickey Pye, Missy Lancaster, The Hillbilly Goats, The Swamp Stompers, Brad Schultz & CRVKS.

The festival will offer bittersweet country music at its best.

 

Kasey Chambers will headline the Bay to Bush, the latest music festival on the Fraser Coast this year.
Kasey Chambers will headline the Bay to Bush, the latest music festival on the Fraser Coast this year. Contributed

Plenty of seafood and local craft beers will also be on offer.

Events manager at Fraser Coast Tourism & Events Robyn Peach said it was fantastic to see artists of this calibre coming up to the Bay to perform.

"This new event will help us with our aim of growing an events portfolio that drives tourist visitation, excites local participation and elevates the region as one of Queensland's premier event locations," Ms Peach said.

Tickets are on sale at https://bushtobay.oztix.com.au/.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fctourism fcwhatson hervey bay kasey chambers shannon noll

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Everything you need to know about the By The C concert

Everything you need to know about the By The C concert

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming By The C concert in Hervey Bay on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Burnt shell remains after house goes up in flames

House fire at Gallipoli St, Maryborough on Thursday, February 8

The house went up in flames in Maryborough.

What's the secret for being a good neighbour?

Judge John Robertson said the Willis of intimidated their neighbours. (File picture)

You hear of some bad neighbours.

Free hearing checks at TESS hospitality

On February 21, Australian Hearing Hervey Bay will visit TESS Hospitality to perform free hearing checks

Make sure you get your hearing checked out early.

Local Partners