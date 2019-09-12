SHARE A BOOK: Colourful street library brightens Esplanade

SHARE A BOOK: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and local artist Rebecca Knowles check out the new street library in Scarness.

SHARE A BOOK: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and local artist Rebecca Knowles check out the new street library in Scarness. Contributed

A COLOURFUL new street library will brighten the Scarness Esplanade with a simple message of "take a book, give a book, share a book”.

The street library, purchased by Fraser Coast Libraries and painted by local artist Rebecca Knowles, opened this week.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the library would encourage community literacy.

"Rebecca's artwork is a vibrant and fun representation of Hervey Bay and we hope that locals and tourists alike will make use of the free library,” Cr Seymour said.

"The books don't need to be checked in or out, people simply reach in and take what interests them then, when they're done, they can return them to the street library network or pass them onto friends.

"People are also welcome to donate or swap books in the street library.”

Ms Knowles said she wanted to include a lot of colour and happiness in the scenes she painted on the street library.

"I think that my art and books have a lot in common,” she said.

"They are both windows into worlds created for the viewer or reader and they can be enjoyed by individuals or shared amongst many.

"If the colour and scenes on the street library attract people to have a closer look and then take a book, I think it helps achieve the goal of a street library.”

Two street libraries have already been set up in Maryborough.

Fraser Coast Libraries regional librarian Tara Webb said World Bazaar owner Kristen Young would place the street library outside her store and bring it in every day for safekeeping.

"Kristen actually approached the council with the idea of locating a street library in the busy Scarness neighbourhood and we're really pleased to have been able to support the concept,” she said.