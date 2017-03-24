Share M'Boro Hospital photos in lead-up to anniversary

WITH Maryborough Hospital turning 130 this year, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is compiling a gallery from the community.



If you've worked at Maryborough Hospital and have photos of you and your colleagues that you're happy to share publicly, you can email them to Christina.Ongley@ health.qld.gov.au with a brief explanation of when they were taken and who's in them.



Or follow WBHHS on Facebook at facebook.com/widebayhealth and send the team a direct Facebook message with your photos attached.

