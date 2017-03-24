32°
Share M'Boro Hospital photos in lead-up to anniversary

24th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Maryborough Hospital in 1890. The iconic Fraser Coast health facility turns 130 this year.
Maryborough Hospital in 1890. The iconic Fraser Coast health facility turns 130 this year. Contributed

WITH Maryborough Hospital turning 130 this year, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is compiling a gallery from the community.

If you've worked at Maryborough Hospital and have photos of you and your colleagues that you're happy to share publicly, you can email them to Christina.Ongley@ health.qld.gov.au with a brief explanation of when they were taken and who's in them.

Or follow WBHHS on Facebook at facebook.com/widebayhealth and send the team a direct Facebook message with your photos attached.
 

Topics:  fchealth fraser coast maryborough hospital

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is compiling a gallery from the community in the lead-up to the milestone.

