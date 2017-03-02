Share morning tea and friendship with QCWA Tinana

ALL FRIENDS: The QCWA Tinana branch offered morning tea to members and visitors at their Friendship Open Day.

LADIES of the largest women's organisation in Australia were inviting the public to join their friendship morning tea in Tinana.

The morning will also coincide with International Womens Day with the theme Being Bold for Change.

The Queensland Country Women's Association Tinana branch Gayle Leuenberger wanted everyone to come along.

"Our organisation has been helping families in our community for more than 67 years,” she said.

"So we are inviting everyone to enjoy morning tea with us and find out exactly what we are all about and what we do.”

There will be displays on the group's handiwork created at handcraft mornings held every second, third and fourth Wednesday each month from 9-11am.

Information will be available for the Young Leaders who meet every second, third and fourth Saturday each month from 9-11am.

These young ladies are aged from five years to 25 years and enjoy learning new crafts.

The leaders group will hold a tie-dying workshop for free on March 11 from 9am.

"We want to encourage younger people to join - everyone is welcome.”

The friendship morning tea will be held on Wednesday, March 8 from 9.30am at the QCWA hall, 56 Gympie Road, Tinana.

Children are welcome.

For more information phone Lin on 4129 4043 or Ethel on 4121 6134.