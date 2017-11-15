Share your love of lighting up this Christmas

SPARKLING: Fraser Coast residents who light up their homes this year are encouraged to register their address on the council’s new Christmas Lights Trail Map.

SPARKLING: Fraser Coast residents who light up their homes this year are encouraged to register their address on the council’s new Christmas Lights Trail Map. Alistair Brightman

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

FRASER Coast residents who spend a lot of time, money and effort to add Christmas spirit to the region by lighting up their homes should consider registering their address on a new Fraser Coast Christmas Lights Trail map this year.

Councillor Paul Truscott said hundreds of homes are beautifully decorated each year but, because only 37 were entered in last year's Fraser Coast Regional Council's Christmas Lights competition, many locals missed out on seeing the terrific displays.

Due to the decline in entries, Cr Truscott said the decision was made to scrap the annual competition and just encourage locals to register their homes on the map instead.

"Council has decided to stop the competition and take a new approach to the annual Light Up," Cr Truscott said.

"So rather than organise a competition and have only a few homes on a map, we have stopped the competition and are encouraging as many people as possible who decorate their homes to tell us so we can put you on the Christmas Light Trail map."

However, Mr Truscott said residents would still be able to compete for the prestigious title of Christmas Street.

"There has been some keen competition for the title of Christmas Street and in the past couple of years it has been taken out by Hervey Bay and Maryborough streets," Cr Truscott said.

"The winner will get the 'Christmas Street" street sign to display on their street for the next year.

"We want to encourage people to light up their homes. The lights and displays really help to create the festive Christmas atmosphere."

To join in the festive atmosphere Council will decorate a giant Christmas Tree in front of the Maryborough City Hall and the living Christmas Tree in Scarness Park.

To list your house just fill in the form on the Council website, www.frasercoast.qld. gov.au/light-up-the-fraser- coast or grab a form from the libraries or administration centres in Hervey Bay, Maryborough or Tiaro.

Nominations for display and Christmas Street close on Thursday, November 23, to give Council time to create the maps so they are available from December 1.