Share your memories of Maheno Shipwreck on Fraser

FRASER Island's SS Maheno turns 112 this year.
Over its time of entertaining tourists, the Maheno Shipwreck has starred in a fair share of photos.
Fraser Coast Chronicle reader Paul O'Shea has a photo of his dad Pat next to the wreck, which he estimates was taken in 1938.
"My father is the short fellow in the back of the Model T Ford, and he is sitting with his father," Mr O'Shea said.
"Apparently a friend obtained permission and purchased some of the wood on the ship to build a house on Fraser Island.
"They were helping him take the wood off the boat."
