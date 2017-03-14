Share your memories of Maheno Shipwreck on Fraser

This photo of Fraser Island's Maheno was taken in 1938.

FRASER Island's SS Maheno turns 112 this year.

Over its time of entertaining tourists, the Maheno Shipwreck has starred in a fair share of photos.

Fraser Coast Chronicle reader Paul O'Shea has a photo of his dad Pat next to the wreck, which he estimates was taken in 1938.

"My father is the short fellow in the back of the Model T Ford, and he is sitting with his father," Mr O'Shea said.

"Apparently a friend obtained permission and purchased some of the wood on the ship to build a house on Fraser Island.

"They were helping him take the wood off the boat."

