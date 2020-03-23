Sharing memories of midwife’s rare birth

TWENTY three years after she was born feet first, graduate midwife Sarah Baker has found herself working alongside two women who were present during her birth.

Ms Baker had been working alongside fellow midwife Dale Spanhake for about three weeks when they made the remarkable discovery.

Her new mentor had been present for her remarkable birth, along with several others who wanted to observe the rare breech delivery.

Ms Baker was also able to meet Leighann Lyttle, now involved with child health, who was the midwife who actually delivered her.

“I’ve always been interested in children and women’s health,” Ms Baker said.

As well as being there for her birth, Ms Spanhake had also been there for the first weeks of Ms Baker’s nursing career and she said it had been wonderful to be part of both.

“Breech births are normal but not common,” she said.

“There were a number of us who did come to observe, we thank Sarah’s parents for that.”

“Sarah is our future in terms of midwifery and nurses.

“She passionate – she has all the knowledge, she’s just getting the experience.”

Ms Lyttle, who now works alongside Ms Baker’s mother, Karen Schwarzrock, said being at any birth was special, but it was unusual to be part of a breech birth.

“Sarah’s birth was very memorable, it was an unusual scenario,” she said.

“It’s great to be part of something very special and wonderful to see her choose a path that we are all passionate about.”

Ms Schwarzrock said her pregnancy with her daughter had been progressing smoothly until the last week, when she moved into breech position.

She said it was great that the birth was a learning opportunity for the midwives.

‘They did a wonderful job,” she said.

Ms Schwarzrock said from a young age her daughter had been mad about babies and nurses, so her career choice hadn’t been a surprise.