Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Shark attacks swimmer in Perth river

by Angie Raphael
14th Jan 2021 11:47 AM

 

A man has been bitten by a suspected bull shark while swimming in Perth's Swan River.

The attack happened about 8am on Thursday at Blackwall Reach in Bicton.

He reportedly has an injury to his leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said the bull shark was reported as being between two and three metres long.

A Water Police vessel is clearing people from the water.

People have been warned to take additional caution in the Bicton area and adhere to any closures advised by local government rangers.

More to come

Originally published as Shark attacks swimmer in Perth river

More Stories

blackwall reach editors picks perth shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The changing patterns in DV statistics for 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: The changing patterns in DV statistics for 2020

        News Two smaller Fraser Coast towns recorded an increase in domestic violence protection order breaches in 2020.

        • 14th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
        BFFs in biz: Friends team up, bring boho accessories to bubs

        Premium Content BFFs in biz: Friends team up, bring boho accessories to bubs

        Parenting Living the dream, the loving mums and besties from Bundy and Maryborough have...

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access