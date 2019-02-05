Menu
Offbeat

Only in Australia! Shark plays chicken with croc

by WILL ZWAR
5th Feb 2019 1:00 PM

STUNNING footage of a shark playing chicken with a crocodile mid-feed has shown the ruthless nature of the Northern Territory's animal kingdom.

The footage was captured by Darwin resident Jonathan Kehler whose first stop is the jumping croc tours when friends visit the Top End.

"I've often got some friends coming to visit my wife and I from Europe and I take them to the croc tour to show them I'm not messing around when I say it's dangerous and there is these things in the water," Mr Kehler said.

 

Screenshots from Jonathan Kehler's video shows the moment a cheekty shark tried to come between a croc and its meal on the Adelaide River. Vision: Jonathan Kehler
‘Nearly got you ... come back here ...’
‘You won’t be so lucky next time ...’
His most recent trip to the Adelaide River was successful as he and his friends bit off a big piece of Territory action.

"(On the tour) they hang a piece of chicken to bait the crocodile to jump but a shark jumped out of nowhere to try and grab some chicken," Mr Kehler said.

"It was not scared of the croc and just tried to grab a bite … the shark sort of scared the crocodile a little bit but the croc ended up getting the chicken.

"We were expecting the croc to then get the shark but that didn't happen."

Mr Kehler said it was a reminder of just what lurks beneath the river's surface.

