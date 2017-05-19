Shark saved by couple and sausage dog

RESCUED: Research scientist Jola Watson and dachshund Neelix helped save the leopard shark from certain death.

SAVING a shark from certain death wasn't how Toogoom couple Greg and Jola Watson expected their dog walk on the beach would end.

The couple, who are research scientists for the University of the Sunshine Coast, spotted the leopard shark caught in a pocket of water after the tide had gone out. Greg, Jola and their dachshund Neelix thought it was worth investigating.

"Initially, we thought it was a huge python but then we realised it was a shark," he said. "We had to take turns carrying it to the free water, it was pretty heavy."

Greg estimated the shark weighed about "two or three miniature dachshunds".

"He [the shark] was obviously very exhausted," he said.

"When we eventually got him in the water we made sure it was deep enough... when we went back we couldn't see him."