Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
News

Shark spotted at popular snorkelling spot

by Erin Smith
7th Jan 2020 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lifeguards are advising swimmers and divers to stay out of the water after a shark was spotted near the Tangalooma wrecks off Moreton Island.

A Queensland Surf Lifesaving spokesman said lifeguards checking the area on a jetski spotted what is believed to be a shovel nose shark near the wreaks at about 12.45pm.

He said lifeguards had advised people to stay out of the area.

There is no official patrolled beach on Moreton Island.

Swimmers are asked to inform nearby lifeguards of any further shark sightings.

moreton island safety shark alert ship wrecks snorkling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Maryborough Indoor Hockey player stars in NSW

        premium_icon Former Maryborough Indoor Hockey player stars in NSW

        News Former Australian and current Queensland Indoor Hockey representative Trudi Pedersen played for the Maroons at the 2020 Open Women Indoor Championship.

        Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        premium_icon Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        News Three patients were reportedly stung by jellyfish over the past week

        Optometrist couple’s vision for fire help

        premium_icon Optometrist couple’s vision for fire help

        News One of the region’s most philanthropic couples, has come up with a plan they hope...

        World event to be historic night at M'boro speedway

        premium_icon World event to be historic night at M'boro speedway

        News IN A historic night for the Maryborough Speedway, round eight of the World Series...