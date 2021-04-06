Sharks swim into Stockland for school holidays

Predators of the deep have made their way to Stockland Hervey Bay.

Sharks are featured in a new display, brought to the centre thanks to a partnership between the Australian Museum and Stockland.

Stockland Hervey Bay retail manager Megan Abra said the shark display provided a fun way for the community to learn about shark species and the animal's role within the marine ecosystem.

"It's exciting and a bit of an adventure for the kids," Ms Abra said.

"It's something they can engage with … we hope people get a bit of an education about sharks.

"Last year we couldn't do much because of COVID restrictions and now we're able to reintroduce a few activities - the shark display was something we had to postpone until this year.

"We hope everybody can come and check it out."

Australian Museum director and CEO Kim McKay said sharks and their cousins had been around for 400 million years, and yet there was still much to learn about them.

"To look at a shark is to see a great example of evolutionary success," Ms Kay said.

"Whether they are disguising themselves on the reef floor or swimming at 70 kilometres per hour after a school of fish, sharks are perfectly adapted to their environment.

"We are pleased to partner once again with Stockland, touring these new displays of replica specimens, providing the opportunity to learn and appreciate the invaluable role that sharks play in our oceans."

Stockland Hervey Bay will also host underwater craft workshops to give children the opportunity to create their own underwater world or decorate a shark frame.

The workshops will run until Saturday, April 17, from 10am to 2pm, in the Centre Court, near JB Hi-Fi.

The shark exhibit will be on display until April 30.