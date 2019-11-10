Sharks’ young centres best since ET

Sharks coach John Morris has declared rising stars Jesse Ramien and Bronson Xerri are the club's most exciting centre-pairing since former Test stars Andrew Ettingshausen and Mark McGaw.

The Cronulla Sutherland coach also said he believes Ramien and Xerri can develop into 10-year Sharks and NSW State of Origin players.

Ramien, 22 and Xerri, 19, will begin the 2020 pre-season as Morris' first-choice centres with promising outside back Ronaldo Mulitalo to rival veterans Josh Dugan and Josh Morris for the wing and fullback positions.

Cronulla great Andrew Ettingshausen (left) and recruit Jesse Ramien.

"My vision all along has been Ramien and Xerri to be our centres for the next 10-years of our club,'' Morris said. "Ramien is a natural right centre and Bronson is most at home, as we saw this year, on the left - so what a perfect mix that is.

"With them, we can build a backline the way it was many years ago with Ettingshausen and McGaw, by having two strike players that really excite their teammates, the coaching staff and most of all, our fans.

"They've both got youth on their side and have both come through our system with Bronson, a local junior, and Jesse came through our 20s program, so I know they love the club and are passionate about the club.

Bronson Xerri produced a brilliant debut season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I'm not sure what happened in Newcastle with Jesse, but I know what has been reported is not what Jesse's character is about and so I didn't take too much notice of that.

"I know the person he is and what makes him tick and have no doubt he'll get back to his best.

"And on Bronson, I just can't wait to see his growth after what he was able to do this year and especially on the left side for us in the back-half of the season. In my mind, both boys could be long-term options for the Blues, just as much as they are Sharks. That's what I think of their future."