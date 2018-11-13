Sharpest vision in the world on Coast

INDUSTRY CHANGER: Gwen Watt using the new Rodenstock DNEye machine at Hervey Bay's Richard Watt Optometry.

INDUSTRY CHANGER: Gwen Watt using the new Rodenstock DNEye machine at Hervey Bay's Richard Watt Optometry. Jessica Lamb

ONE Hervey Bay business has replaced 118-year-old technology to bring locals the sharpest vision available in the world.

Richard Watt Optometrist became the second business in Australia to offer clients the Rodenstock DNEye scanner after they launched the new technology earlier this month.

The investment means they are the only eye specialists in the state to combine their qualified optometrist's assessment with the state-of-the-art scanner.

Optometrist Richard Watt said until now, the eye had been measured the Gullstrand way, an average prescription measured across the whole pupil area to prescribe glasses.

"The Rodenstock DNEye scanner measures at over 100,000 points across the eye with pupils larger, pupils smaller, eyes focussed closer or further away,” he said.

"These measurements are then transferred into your individual lenses creating the sharpest vision available in the world right now.”

Manager Gwen Watt said the Main St business was providing this service at no extra cost to new and existing patients.

"The process takes about two minutes and it is non-invasive,” she said.

"Not only does it measure they eye, it also maps the shape of the front of the eye which is useful for contact lenses, the pressure of the eye and the way your eye reacts to light which is important for night driving.

"We are starting to get some people coming back in with their new prescriptions who have used this machine and their reactions are amazing. They say it is like having 'young eyes again'.”

Ms Watts said the team combined the best technology with the best German-made lenses and the best support team to provide a quality product.

The store employees four other local staff and is sponsoring a business breakfast for Bayside Transformations, the local drug and rehabilitation centre, tomorrow at the Beach House.

"Commencing at 6.45am it will be finished by 8.15am allowing plenty time to get to work,” she said.