Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swimming

Shayna Jack breaks silence over drug fail

25th Sep 2019 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

EMBATTLED Australian swim star Shayna Jack has broken her silence detailing the toll that failing a drug test has taken on her mental health and how she "couldn't stop crying".

In lengthy statement on Instagram, Ms Jack revealed a puppy called Hugo has helped her through the ongoing saga which she expects could drag out for another nine months.

"I know you haven't heard from me in some time but I have been taking time to ensure my mental health is properly supported and managed, as this whole process has been a test on its strength," she said.

Australian swim star Shayna Jack has broken her silence
Australian swim star Shayna Jack has broken her silence

"I'd like to thank the people who have, from day one, been by my side and supported me without a doubt. Although he can't talk I am so grateful my boy Hugo entered my life during this time to give me unconditional love and cuddles when I couldn't stop crying. I have found that I am struggling most with accepting the current situation, how much it has not only impacted my swimming career but my everyday life."

Ms Jack also lamented how the drug test saga was dragging out writing that she expected to have to wait another nine months for a finalised hearing.

"Additionally, how long the process will be before I get any final information. I have not yet received the letter of infraction and have been told that I won't for up to another 10 weeks and to make things harder I've been informed that I could be waiting another 9 months from now till I get a finalised hearing."

Ms Jack reveals a puppy called Hugo has helped her through the ongoing saga
Ms Jack reveals a puppy called Hugo has helped her through the ongoing saga

"My team are doing everything they can to fast track this process but it's so hard when we aren't in control of how and when things happen. I made a promise to myself that I would never stop fighting for my dream as an Australian Dolphin or my character as I know I have, nor will I ever take a drug of any kind intentionally."

In July it was revealed Ms Jack had tested positive to Ligandrol, forcing her to withdraw from Australia's world swimming championship squad.

She claims she is innocent of doping and is at a loss as to how the prohibited substance got into her body.

Ms Jack is facing a lengthy ban that could rule her out of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Ligandrol is used by bodybuilders to increase muscle and athletic performance.

When news of the saga broke in July, anti-doping authority was slammed for their handling of the scandal after it was revealed there was a delay in Ms Jack's positive test result being made public.

More Stories

drug cheat drug fail shayna jack swimming australia

Top Stories

    Truckie's reach for water bottle blamed for horror crash

    premium_icon Truckie's reach for water bottle blamed for horror crash

    News All it took was a split-second lapse for a farmer and truck driver to cause a serious accident that left a woman in a wheelchair.

    FREEDOM FORUM: Outspoken senator challenges 'group thinking'

    premium_icon FREEDOM FORUM: Outspoken senator challenges 'group thinking'

    News 'Openness of ideas has given way to a focus on identity politics'

    How council plans to keep problem pests out of Fraser Coast

    premium_icon How council plans to keep problem pests out of Fraser Coast

    News Pest animals are being targeted under the plan

    Dump trash for free to prepare for wild weather

    premium_icon Dump trash for free to prepare for wild weather

    News Special displays will be on show at Food n Groove