‘She drank the entire bottle in one go’

A Gold Coast man has shared shocking footage of a woman draining a bottle of wine in the driver's seat of her car.

"She actually pulled out a full bottle of wine, sat back and drank the entire bottle in one go," Sam Mangan, who took the video, told 9 News Gold Coast.

"It was unbelievable."

The woman later registered a blood alcohol reading alleged to be more than five times the legal limit. Picture: Sam Mangan/Instagram

Soon after Mr Mangan's video was taken she allegedly caused a three car pile up and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.276, more than five times the legal limit.

The 49-year-old Gold Coast woman has been charged after her allegedly erratic driving prompted a citizen's arrest at a servo at Southport at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Prior to that the woman had allegedly been in a three-car pile up.

Another driver took her keys from the car before police arrived and arrested the woman, according to 9 News.

She's due to face Southport Magistrates Court next month.

Mr Mangan told news.com.au that hundreds of messages had been flooding into his Instagram page after he took the video, including "lovely messages" taking issue with him filming the clip and calling him a "snitch".

"Ever asked what she was going through and what drove her to do that?" Asked one person.

"You posted about her without knowing any history … agreed she should not be drunk driving [but] you know nothing of what that woman has gone through that day," the person said of the video, in which Mr Mangan doesn't identify the woman or show her face.

Mr Mangan said he is "just glad this all ended with no one getting hurt", and he didn't quite agree with the critics who thought it was none of his business.

"If you're going to drink enough to (allegedly) be five-and-a-half times the legal limit and get behind the wheel of a car it becomes anyone's business that's going to stop you," Mr Mangan said.

"If you're stupid enough to drink drive you deserve to be caught."

Originally published as 'She drank the entire bottle in one go'