Dog rescue: ‘She is still scared of the world’

Bull Terrier owners Alyssa Stojanovski with Ember, Leanne De Lamour with Claudie, and Michael McKay with Astrid at Caboolture. All dogs were rescued by the RSPCA from Gladstone. Photo: AAP/Richard Walker

While the 110 bull terriers rescued from a farm near Gladstone by the RSPCA all found loving homes - the past year has not been easy for the dogs and their new owners.

The RSPCA raided the property north west of Gladstone in November 2018.

They had received a complaint about five dogs - they found 110 bull terrier dogs and puppies being kept in some of the most "appalling" conditions.

RSPCA Qld Chief Inspector Daniel Young said: "Many were in small cages with no enrichment and the newspaper they were lying on was soaked in urine".

ANIMAL CRUELTY: The RSPCA have prosecuted a Gladstone couple operating a dog breeding business – Kupala Bull terriers – at a River Ranch property. The pair had 110 dogs at the property of which they owned 102 dogs and puppies.

It took a mammoth effort to process the dogs, remove them from the property and transport them back to RSPCA centres.

The dogs were all eventually adopted.

Bellmere resident Leanne De Lamour originally took on Claudia as a foster.

Ms De Lamour said she soon knew Claudia would be a permanent part of their family.

It has not been an easy road though.

Leanne De Lamour with Claudie Photo: AAP /Richard Walker

"She was yellow from the back down from having being kept in a cage her whole life," she said.

"She was very scared, terrified of people and human touch and would just shy away in a corner of her kennel."

After a year of hard work and a lot of love and attention Claudia is know happy to interact with other dogs and people.

The '110 and Friends' Birthday and Walk for Freedom at Centenary Lakes Park, Caboolture, Saturday, November 30, 2019 Photo: AAP /Richard Walker

"They were just kept in the most inhuman way," Ms De Lamour said.

"Some of the dogs found had no skin on their paws and their teeth are deformed."

Ms De Lamour started a Facebook page so that the dogs' new owners could all keep in touch.

She has organised several get-togethers including a beach walk.

On Saturday more than 40 dogs and owners gathered at Centenary Lakes Park, Caboolture, to celebrate a year of freedom at The 110 and Friends' Birthday and Walk for Freedom

Each dog was presented with a handmade bandana and a slice of special cake, made just for dogs.

Zoran and Alyssa Stojanovski with Ember at the '110 and Friends' Birthday and Walk for Freedom at Centenary Lakes Park, Caboolture, Saturday, November 30, 2019 Photo: AAP /Richard Walker

Alyssa Stojanovski travelled from Geelong with her pup Ember to take part the walk.

Ms Stojanovski said she loved bull terriers and when she found out what happened she couldn't say no to adopting one.

"Ember is still scared of the world, more so of people than other dogs," she said.

"You can tell she didn't have a good start to life. But she is getting there."

Mr Young also attended Saturday's event.

"It was a great day, very humbling to have people thank my guys for the work they do, but it was even better getting the opportunity to thank those who have taken these beautiful "GB's" on and made them part of their family," Mr Young said.

Leanne De Lamour with RSPCA inspectors at the '110 and Friends' Birthday and Walk for Freedom at Centenary Lakes Park, Caboolture, Saturday, November 30, 2019 Photo: AAP Richard Walker

Ms De Lamour said the event was a success.

"The members of the group have basically become part of an extended family and it was a huge success and terrific to have the RSPCA inspectors who were involved in the raid attend and see how the dogs' lives have changed for the better," she said.

Sharon McAdam, a registered bull terrier breeder, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on August 7, 2019, in relation to the inappropriate living conditions of the 110 dogs and failure to provide veterinary treatment.

McAdam was given a two-year probation order and prohibited from owning any animal until August 6, 2022. She was also ordered to pay $99.95 in court costs, $1000 in legal costs, $5500 to the RSPCA for veterinary and boarding costs.