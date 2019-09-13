SHE SAID YES: Story behind sky-high proposal

TRUE LOVE: Hervey Bay couple Jared Crooks and Pip Depp got engaged last Sunday at the top of the Skyline Ferris Wheel.

TRUE LOVE: Hervey Bay couple Jared Crooks and Pip Depp got engaged last Sunday at the top of the Skyline Ferris Wheel. Alistair Brightman

TAKING a last shot at love, Jared Crooks didn't expect to find it at first sight.

A year on, it was his now-fiance Pip Depp's turn to be surprised by a sunset proposal on Hervey Bay's recently installed ferris wheel.

Jared, who had been hiding the engagement ring at home for six weeks, originally planned to get down on one knee at the end of the Urangan Pier where the couple walk every night.

Hearing the Skyline Ferris Wheel was in town, he had a last-minute change of plan.

"I just couldn't wait any longer,” Jared said.

"She is the best thing that has ever happened to me and I've lived more life than ever since I have met her. She is my best friend.

"Pip is the most caring and loving person I have ever met.”

Earlier in the day, the employment agency development manager had organised with the ferris wheel operators to stop the ride at the very top for him to pop the question.

Jared also secretly organised to have Pip's family arrive to meet the couple at the bottom.

Pip, a registered nurse at Hervey Bay Hospital, was so blown away by the proposal she initially didn't answer for about 10 seconds.

"I was already nervous,” Jared said with a laugh.

"I think she forgot she actually had to answer, but she was like 'of course, yes'.

"We had the sunset in the background and all these people were clapping and she was even more shocked to find her family there.”

Tragically, Pip lost her father a few years ago so Jared took the traditional approach and talked to her brothers last month.

"They are the most amazing family and have just accepted me, they were estate and said he has never been happier,” he said.

The pair, who both moved to Hervey Bay from Brisbane separately about four years ago, met on a dating app.

"I was focused on doing my own thing and was even contemplating moving to Sydney, I guess for both of us it was this last try at love,” Jared said.

"She was very shy and her brothers made her go on the app to try and get out there and meet new people.

"From the moment I saw her, I just knew. We were both so nervous and it was a very special moment, I think it took me six weeks to try and hold her hand.

"Meeting her has changed everything and when you know, you just know.”