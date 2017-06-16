Sheaff kicking goals well above her age

Fraser Coast junior Murphy Sheaff, who plays football for Sunshine Coast Fire in the NPL and Wide Bay's rep teams.

FRASER Coast goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff is used to being one of the youngest players on the field.

The 13-year-old recently represented Wide Bay at the under-19 state football championships, where she faced footballers up to 19 years of age.

"It was hard but it was good,” she said.

"It was under-19s so they were mostly about four to five years older than me. It was different, they play differently, but it was still good.”

The tougher the competition the more Sheaff enjoys the challenge, and that's part of what makes her one of the best up-and-coming keepers.

She represented Wide Bay in the U19s, will play for the region's U15s, plays for Sunshine Coast Fire in the National Premier League and was named in Queensland's under-14 team for the national titles next month.

"It's going to be hard, but hopefully I'll be under a lot of pressure,” Sheaff said.

Sheaff has played football for about seven years.

While she started in the attacking line, she progressively moved towards the opposite end of the field.

"I started up front in attack but moved slowly toward the back,” she said.

"One day my team put me in goals and I really liked it. I like that its so different from the rest, and you get dirty.”

The National Youth Championships will be held at Coffs Harbour from July 10-14.