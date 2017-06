A SHED was broken into in Oakhurst while house sitters were sleeping.

The property was being house sat at the time of the break-in which happened between June 17 and June 18.

It's believed the offender entered through the shed and left the door open.

Due to the fact that the owners are away, police are uncertain if any property was stolen during the attack.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.