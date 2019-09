Local emergency services were called to a fire at a Woocoo Dr address around 10am on Tuesday, September 3.

Boni Holmes

AN OAKHURST Gardens resident rang Maryborough Fire Station after seeing flames near a shed at an Woocoo Dr address.

Two crews attended the scene around 10.10am this morning where cane mulch had caught fire in a shed.

Queensland Ambulance and Police also attended the incident.

Crews isolated power to the shed and still remain on the scene where the incident is under control.

The resident at home was treated by ambulance at the scene.