A BACKYARD shed has gone up in flames at a Maryborough property.

Emergency crews were called to Albert St and Cheapside St where it was reported a 6m by 6m shed was alight.

Two crews attended the scene about 12pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the shed was well engulfed when crews arrived.

It was understood no one was hurt in the incident.

It is unknown what caused the blaze or the extent of damage.