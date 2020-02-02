Sheedy believes Daniher could stay like Madden

Joe Daniher has no injury timeline for his troublesome groin.

Kevin Sheedy hasn't given up on Essendon retaining Joe Daniher beyond the end of this season, saying the Bombers can repel a move from Sydney as the club did with Simon Madden during the 1980s.

Daniher requested a trade to the Swans at the end of another injury-ravaged season last year, but Essendon and Sydney could not strike a deal.

The 25-year-old, who recently returned from Ireland to see a specialist about his troublesome groin, will play for the Bombers this year, but it has been widely expected he will again ask for the trade north at the end of the year.

Joe Daniher was unable to land at the Swans in last year’s trade period.

Sheedy believes the Bombers can change that.

"Every top player gets an offer from opposition clubs, that's what happens," Sheedy said yesterday.

"Don't forget, we almost lost Simon Madden to Sydney, but we ended up keeping him. Let's hope the same happens with Joe."

Madden was the best ruckman in the game during the 1980s, when the Swans offered him a contract worth $500,000 to make the move. He chose to remain at Windy Hill for the rest of his career.

Essendon midfielder Darcy Parish said yesterday Daniher had returned to the group with "a positive attitude" and was working solidly on his rehabilitation.

"I don't think there is a time frame (on a return), but hopefully we can get him out there sooner (rather than later."