Ed Sheeran and wife expecting child in weeks

ED SHEERAN and his wife Cherry Seaborn are expecting a baby after keeping the pregnancy a secret during the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple are said to be "overjoyed" with the news, according to The Sun.

It comes after singer Sheeran, 29, announced a break from music last Christmas, following two-and-a-half years on the road.

Friends revealed he decided to put the time to good use and start a family - with Cherry, 28, already currently in the final stages of her pregnancy.

A source said they have not been seen as they have spent much of lockdown at their Suffolk home.

They said: "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They're very excited, but have kept things very low-key.

"Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

"They're just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer (in the UK).

"It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival."

Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran.

ED TAKES A BREAK

On Christmas Eve 2019, Sheeran told his millions of followers he was taking some time off after promoting his Divide album.

He posted: "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world.

"I've been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read.

"I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back.

"To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya, and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing. I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right, and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about."

His manager Stuart Camp later hinted that he might consider starting fatherhood, saying: "He won't sit still for long; he's not the holiday sort.

"But things may change, he could have a young family relatively soon."

Ed Sheeran performing at Suncorp Stadium during his Australian tour in 2018. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

ED'S WIFE

Sheeran is now worth an estimated $365 million after selling more than 150 million records worldwide. He has often credited Seaborn, who works for accounting giant Deloitte, with keeping him grounded.

The couple, who were high school friends, began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in January 2018 in a loved-up Instagram snap.

Sheeran wrote: "Got myself a fiancee just before new year. We are very happy and in love and our cats are chuffed as well."

The couple, regularly seen at ­Ipswich Town football games, married in secret later that year at his estate in Framlingham, watched by a handful of their closest friends and family.

They hosted a more lavish bash with showbiz pals last September.

The couple have not been pictured out together since March, when Sheeran was spotted applauding as Seaborn played hockey with pals.

In a recent interview he gushed about her calming support, which he said helped him deal with the anxiety and pressure of global stardom.

Talking about overcoming a low period in 2015, Sheeran said: "I kind of felt, 'What was the point?' Not in a dark, well actually I guess in a dark way, but yeah like, 'Why am I around? Like what is the point?'

"I've known Cherry for a while but we like rekindled our friendship and then started dating and then she exercises a lot so I started going on runs with her. She eats quite healthily. So I started eating quite healthily with her. She doesn't drink that much so I wasn't drinking. That will change things."

He went on to talk about her ­support during his battle with panic attacks.

Sheeran said: "I don't really know how to describe it. It's just one of those things you're just like, 'Get me the f**k out of it right now.'

"Because Cherry's good with it like sometimes she'll be like, 'Cool. Yeah, we'll leave,' but sometimes I am just being paranoid. We went away for our wedding anniversary and we sat in this restaurant in Venice.

"And I remember as soon as I got in, I was like, 'Get me the f**k out of here.' And she was just like, 'No one's f***ing looking at you. No one wants anything. There's just old people chilling, they're having their coffees.'

"And then after five minutes, everything was calm. And I was like, 'OK, yeah, actually, that was probably good.'"

SHEERAN'S SUCCESS

Sheeran first learnt to play the guitar at the age of 11. He launched his career from humble roots, busking on street corners and performing at the Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham.

He went on to become a guitar technician for other bands including folk duo Nizlopi, and then toured as a support act for London-based hip hop singer Just Jack.

But his career began to thrive after EP Loose Change (which featured his first hit The A Team) began to attract mainstream attention, including praise from Sir Elton John.

His next release sold 7000 copies in the first week despite Sheeran not being signed to a record label.

An appearance on Jools Holland's Later … TV show cemented his rise to prominence in 2011 - when he also appeared at Glastonbury.

He has now released three hugely successful albums, with his Divide tour becoming the most lucrative live run of all time.

Seaborn and Sheeran became friends in the same class at school, before she went to Durham University where she studied molecular biology. She was also a success on the hockey field, leading her team to the British University Championship in 2012 and 2013.

Ed Sheeran at the UK Premiere of ‘Yesterday’ in 2019. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

