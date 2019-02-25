Ashes bolter emerges, NSW gun cements credentials

RECENT Test debutant Kurtis Patterson has cemented his credentials as an Ashes tourist with an impressive century which lifted NSW into a promising position against Western Australia.

Patterson hit his eighth first-class century, finishing with 134 as NSW's built a first innings lead in response to WA's first innings total of 279.

NSW resumed at 3-188 on Monday with Patterson on 57 and along with youngster Jason Sangha the pair progressed watchfully throughout the morning session.

The fourth-wicket partnership had reached 75 when Sangha was adjudged lbw off the bowling of Joel Paris for 36 - but Patterson continued his polished knock with 15 boundaries and two sixes in his 229-ball stay at the crease.

An unbeaten 138 from the returning Cameron Bancroft highlighted day two in the opener's first Shield match since his return from a nine-month ban for ball tampering.

A victory for the second-placed NSW would open up a gap over fourth-placed WA on the Shield ladder with three further rounds to be played. - AAP

Kurtis Patterson (L) has continued his sensational form with the bat. Picture: Getty

Maddinson brings up century as Vics dig in

Victorian top-order batsman Nic Maddinson is presenting himself as something of an Ashes roughie after bringing up his second consecutive Shield century.

But his exploits with the willow haven't prevented the competition-leading Bushrangers from being behind the eight ball at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, as they were bowled out for 344 and they now trail Queensland by 97 runs at tea on day three.

The visitors' advantage could have been greater had Maddinson (108) not been given a life on 40 when, in the third over of the day, he slashed at a wide Mark Steketee (3-61) delivery which flew to Joe Burns at first slip, only for the incumbent Test opener to drop it.

Despite that hiccup, Maddinson looked settled and confident out in the middle and if it wasn't for him, the hosts would be in far greater trouble.

Nic Maddinson has hit back-to-back Shield centuries. Picture: Getty

It continues the former New South Welshman's impressive red-ball form and follows the 162 he scored in the Bushrangers' previous match in early December.

After a lean Big Bash campaign, and recovering from a broken arm, the 27-year- old's stroke play was superb as he racked up 12 boundaries, including a clutch of glorious straight drives off fast bowlers Michael Neser (2-64) and Cameron Gannon (1-67).

Maddinson's entertaining innings finally came to an end when he mistimed a pull shot off Gannon and lobbed it into the waiting gloves of wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson for the easy catch.

Mitch Swepson (4-76) was the chief destroyer on day three as he cleaned up the tail after dismissing opener Marcus Harris (95) on day two.

Mitch Swepson (R) has four wickets. Picture: Getty

Tassie debutant helps flatten Redbacks

An unbeaten century from debutant Charlie Wakim has helped Tasmania turn the screws on South Australia in steamy conditions on day three of the Sheffield Shield match at Adelaide Oval.

Tasmania are 4-330 at lunch, 73 runs clear of the Redbacks' first innings score.

Wakim moved from his overnight 79 to reach three figures from 247 balls, including 11 boundaries.

Charlie Wakim whips a shot off his pads en route to a century on Shield debut. Picture: Getty

The 27-year-old offered one very difficult close-range catch on 97 in an otherwise chanceless innings to be on 117 at the break.

Wakim and Jake Doran (47) added 115 for the fourth wicket before the latter was smartly stumped by Harry Nielsen off the bowling of part-timer Travis Head (1-75).

South Australia have used eight bowlers in delivering 137 overs, on a third successive day of extreme Adelaide heat.

The Shield's leading run-scorer Matthew Wade highlighted day two with a sparkling 77 that lifted Tasmania to a position of strength against the winless Redbacks.