Shelley finds love and success in 30-year career

WHAT A LIFE: Hervey Bay’s Shelley Cook is celebrating her 30th anniversary with Coles Supermarket, the place where she first met her husband Keith.

IT'S safe to say that starting a career in the Coles at the age of 16 was life-changing for Shelley Cook.

Not only is she celebrating an impressive 30-year career with the supermarket this year, she also met the love of her life, her husband Keith, in the meat department of the Corinda store in Brisbane.

The Hervey Bay resident has come a full circle in her career after starting out in the Maryborough store, moving to Brisbane, then back to Hervey Bay.

Bakery team member Shelley and butcher Keith now call Hervey Bay home, working together at Coles in the Stockland Shopping Centre, Pialba.

"I've worked in nearly every department, but I really enjoy working in the bakery," Shelley said.

"I get to deal with customers one-on-one."

Reminiscing on years gone by and the changes she has seen, Shelley recalls the garden section had garden markets, and tea ladies would deliver morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea to the team members.

"Because I've been with the business for so long, you truly get to know everyone - it's like a big family," she said.

"If you have good relationships with customers and team members, and you respect one another, then it makes it pleasurable to come to work each and every day."

Shelley has exceeded the national job tenure 10 times over, with most employees only stay in one job for about three years before moving on.