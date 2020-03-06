Toilet paper bulk buyers: Coast shoppers tell us why

UNNECESSARY PANIC: Janet Taylor from Point Vernon was amazed with how people over reacted with the limit of four packs of toilet paper. She was out buying some for family and friends. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE great toilet paper panic of 2020 has brought out the best and worst of Fraser Coast shoppers with some left feeling like they have no choice but to join the frenzy.

Outside Pialba Woolworth yesterday, a long line of shoppers waited for the supermarket to open.

Several residents felt as though they had been forced to bulk buy to ensure vulnerable loved ones didn't miss out.

Janet Taylor from Point Vernon was amused by the reaction but wasn't taken chances.

"I came here on Thursday to get some toilet rolls and they were all gone, including the hand towels," Ms Taylor said.

"People are even buying more milk, which is a bit silly because once you open it you have to use it quickly."

The toilet paper shopping rush was sparked by warnings from health officials that people who contracted or came in contact with coronavirus could be subject to two-week quarantine requirements and it was a good idea to pick up a few extra essentials during regular shops.

Since then, shopping centre shelves have been emptying just as fast as they're restocked.

Ms Taylor said the three 24-roll packs she had were not just for herself and her husband but for her daughter as well.

"I think (coronavirus) will reach its peak soon and if they keep screening overseas visitors for the virus it will be under control," she said.

President of Myriam Cottage women's shelter Dianne Hancock also braved the morning rush.

"I have one pack for myself and the big packet for the women's shelter and the others for my brother and son," Ms Hancock said.

"I don't think people understand the coronavirus is a respiratory problem and not the other end and people are overreacting."

Woolworths said in a media statement it had set a limit of four on toilet paper packs to ensure more customers had access to the products.

This applied to in-store and online sales and would help shore up stock levels as suppliers ramped up local production and deliveries in response to the high demand.

Teams were also continuing to work hard on restocking stores with long-life food and groceries from its distribution centres.