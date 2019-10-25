Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

‘She’s a f***wit’: Mystery MP’s Parliament f-bomb

by Sarah Vogler
25th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN MP has been caught out dropping the f-bomb during a division in State Parliament.

The mystery male MP was heard to say "she's a f***wit" over chamber audio as MPs poured into the chamber to vote on amendments to Labor's contentious new laws banning "dangerous" lock-on devices and expanding search powers for police.

The MP, unaware his conversation was being broadcast, continued to speak about the woman he was taking issue with as the bells continued to ring.

It comes a week after deputy speaker Jess Pugh ruled uttering the words "swear emoji" was unparliamentary.

It is unclear if the MP could find themselves in hot water over the comments, which were not meant to form part of the debate.

They may need to apologise to the House and withdraw the words at during the next and final sitting week in November.

More Stories

Show More
politics queensland parliament

Top Stories

    FREE COMICS: Fans come together for Spooktacular event

    premium_icon FREE COMICS: Fans come together for Spooktacular event

    News Whether your into villians or super heroes, Marvel or DC, there’s something for everyone at this world-wide event in Hervey Bay this Saturday.

    Bay grandad fighting for family hit by health problems

    premium_icon Bay grandad fighting for family hit by health problems

    News It’s the news no grandfather would ever want to hear

    BREAKING: Hospital service issues health alert

    premium_icon BREAKING: Hospital service issues health alert

    News Tuberculosis screenings are taking place in the Fraser Coast