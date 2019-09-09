'She's always smiling': Teen speedway star on mend

BRAVE GIRL: Ashleigh Moller., 16, has come out of surgery after a shock brain tumour diagnosis last week. Her father, Wayne, says she is alert and on the mend at Brisbane Children's Hospital.

WITH her head wrapped in bandages and tubes sticking out of her arms, Ashleigh Moller looked less like a speedway star and more like a boxer after a knock-out bout.

Indeed, the 16-year-old had just fought - and won - the fight of her life against a shock brain tumour diagnosis.

The brave Maryborough student and speedway racer is recovering in Brisbane Children's Hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour the size of a 20-cent piece.

The shock diagnosis sent ripples through the Fraser Coast community, with residents sending their well wishes to the Moller family over the past week.

The Heritage City's speedway community donned special pink stickers in support of Ashleigh at Saturday's race meet.

Her father, Wayne Moller, said the operation had been a success and the family was waiting for the pathology results.

He said Ashleigh took the diagnosis and subsequent surgery in her stride and was "up and eating” at hospital.

"She's always smiling and happy, not once has she been down or anything about it,” Mr Moller said.

"It's hard to be anything but positive when you're around her.”

Ashleigh received the shock brain tumour diagnosis last Sunday, just hours after going to hospital, complaining of headaches and blurry vision.

Mr Moller said the community support had been "pretty overwhelming” since the news broke on Wednesday.

"Ashleigh is pretty keen to create awareness around this issue and use what's happened to her to help other people,” he said.

"If there's a positive about it: if one person gets themselves checked out then that's a win.”